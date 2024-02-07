Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $628,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $163.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

