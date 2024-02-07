Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $603,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $270,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $421.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.87 and a 200-day moving average of $388.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

