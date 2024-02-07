Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 173 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,141.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,021.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $930.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,142.55. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

