Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

