Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 304.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 228,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

