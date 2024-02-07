Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

