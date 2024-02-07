Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMD opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

