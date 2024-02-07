Amalgamated Bank Buys 919 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.