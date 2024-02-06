Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $220.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
