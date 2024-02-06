Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $220.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.