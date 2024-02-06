Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

NYSE C opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

