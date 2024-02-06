Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 148,306 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

