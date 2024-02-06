Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

