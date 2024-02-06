VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Cut by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,128 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

