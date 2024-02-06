Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.3 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $52,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

