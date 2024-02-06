Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Raised by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,610 shares of company stock valued at $106,731,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.84. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $220.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.