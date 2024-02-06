Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 121,592 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 244.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.