Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

