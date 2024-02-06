New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.