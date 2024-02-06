New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

