Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

