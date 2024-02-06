Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.51%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.