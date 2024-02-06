Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 762 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 14.4 %

SMCI opened at $663.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $670.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,109 shares of company stock worth $19,591,625. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

