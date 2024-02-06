Keybank National Association OH Has $979,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

