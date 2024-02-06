Keybank National Association OH Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

