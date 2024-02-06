Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 632 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.11. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

