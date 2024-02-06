JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $215,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $501.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

