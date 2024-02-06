J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.