J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $278.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.73.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.27.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

