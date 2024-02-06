J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,490 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,356,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 144,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 668.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 139,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 121,698 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

ET stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

