J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.83.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

