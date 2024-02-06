First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

