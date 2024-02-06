EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

