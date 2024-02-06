Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

DRI opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

