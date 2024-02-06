Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,288 shares of company stock worth $5,417,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

