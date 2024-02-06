Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 321.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,693,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

