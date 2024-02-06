Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

