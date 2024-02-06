Banco Santander S.A. Has $338,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.5 %

FBIN opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

