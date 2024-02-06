Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 29,853 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

