Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.