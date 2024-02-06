Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ford Motor Stock Performance
Shares of F stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
