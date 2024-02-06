ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $898.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $354.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $901.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

