Amalgamated Bank Purchases 166,679 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 261.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 2.7 %

VST opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

