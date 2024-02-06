Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Allstate Price Performance
ALL stock opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
