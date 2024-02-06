Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.