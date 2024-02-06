Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

