Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.10.

APD stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $217.03 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

