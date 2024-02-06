Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.97. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.10.

Shares of APD opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.14. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $217.03 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

