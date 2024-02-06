150,331 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.