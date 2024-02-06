12,724 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

EQT Stock Down 2.4 %

EQT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.