World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $876,000.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

