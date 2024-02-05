Western Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

