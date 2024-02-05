Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.